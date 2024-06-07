38,448 Shares in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) Acquired by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 38,448 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $3,056,000. TD Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.08% of Glaukos at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 2,879 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 24,775 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 929 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 6,218 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 24,749 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,967,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. 99.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Glaukos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Glaukos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $84.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Glaukos from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Glaukos in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Glaukos from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.27.

In related news, COO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 59,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.47, for a total transaction of $6,008,206.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 101,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,232,367.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, COO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 59,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.47, for a total transaction of $6,008,206.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 101,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,232,367.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Alex R. Thurman sold 434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.33, for a total transaction of $41,373.22. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,163,644.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 81,475 shares of company stock valued at $8,387,713. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

GKOS stock opened at $113.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 5.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.57 and a beta of 1.09. Glaukos Co. has a 12 month low of $59.22 and a 12 month high of $115.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $103.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.06.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $85.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.60 million. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 24.69% and a negative net margin of 43.15%. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.59) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Glaukos Co. will post -2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical and medical technology company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent and iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

