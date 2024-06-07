3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPY) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.19 Per Share

3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 5th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a dividend of 0.1937 per share on Monday, August 12th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. This is a boost from 3i Group’s previous dividend of $0.14.
3i Group Trading Down 0.4 %
3i Group stock opened at $19.23 on Friday. 3i Group has a 1 year low of $11.81 and a 1 year high of $19.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.45.
3i Group Company Profile
