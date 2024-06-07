5,057 Shares in First Trust Indxx NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG) Purchased by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in First Trust Indxx NextG ETF by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 55,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,787,000 after acquiring an additional 5,657 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF by 6.8% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA acquired a new position in First Trust Indxx NextG ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $231,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Indxx NextG ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,941,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Indxx NextG ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,496,000.
First Trust Indxx NextG ETF Price Performance
NXTG opened at $80.77 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $391.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31 and a beta of 0.89. First Trust Indxx NextG ETF has a 1-year low of $64.46 and a 1-year high of $81.22.
First Trust Indxx NextG ETF Profile
The First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NXTG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx 5G & NextG Thematic index. The fund tracks a tiered-weighted index of global equities related to next generation digital cellular technologies. NXTG was launched on Feb 17, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.
