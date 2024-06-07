584 Shares in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Purchased by Lake Street Advisors Group LLC

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 584 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in ANSYS by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 50,703 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,399,000 after buying an additional 5,055 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in ANSYS in the fourth quarter worth about $3,032,000. Ninety One North America Inc. raised its stake in ANSYS by 49.3% in the fourth quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 29,863 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,837,000 after buying an additional 9,863 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in ANSYS by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 415,424 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $149,607,000 after purchasing an additional 31,579 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new stake in ANSYS in the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. 92.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $324.73 on Friday. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52 week low of $258.01 and a 52 week high of $364.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $329.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $329.02. The stock has a market cap of $28.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.21, a PEG ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.14.

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The software maker reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.54). ANSYS had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 19.51%. The company had revenue of $466.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $549.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.08, for a total value of $51,312.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,049 shares in the company, valued at $1,043,001.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ANSS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $345.00 price objective on shares of ANSYS in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $314.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ANSYS in a report on Sunday, June 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ANSYS currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $320.00.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

