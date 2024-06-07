595 Shares in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Purchased by NEOS Investment Management LLC

NEOS Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 595 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TYL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Tyler Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $459,691,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 21.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,015,713 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $392,208,000 after buying an additional 177,242 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new position in Tyler Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,493,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 868,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $362,935,000 after acquiring an additional 100,788 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,040,341 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $434,987,000 after purchasing an additional 64,889 shares during the period. 93.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Tyler Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE TYL opened at $481.42 on Friday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $361.16 and a fifty-two week high of $500.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $454.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $433.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.74.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Tyler Technologies ( NYSE:TYL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $512.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.79 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 9.35%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.21, for a total value of $2,899,260.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,374,255.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Tyler Technologies news, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.21, for a total transaction of $2,899,260.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,983 shares in the company, valued at $3,374,255.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $427.82, for a total transaction of $2,780,830.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,400 shares in the company, valued at $2,738,048. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,941 shares of company stock valued at $12,001,356 over the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TYL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $490.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Friday, April 26th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Tyler Technologies from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 price objective (up from $510.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $519.09.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.