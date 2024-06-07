5,992 Shares in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG) Acquired by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 5,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMCG. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 92.9% in the third quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 2,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Maripau Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Strategic Advocates LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Sage Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000.

Shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $67.48 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $68.13 and a 200 day moving average of $66.10. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $53.01 and a 52 week high of $70.85. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 27.60 and a beta of 1.13.

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IMCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their growth characteristics. IMCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

