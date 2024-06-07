655 Shares in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT) Acquired by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ratio Wealth Group purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the fourth quarter worth $17,216,000. United Community Bank purchased a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 4th quarter worth $345,000. James J. Burns & Company LLC lifted its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC now owns 78,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Financial Partners Group LLC lifted its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Financial Partners Group LLC now owns 34,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,929,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 9,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:MOAT opened at $87.19 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $87.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.74 billion, a PE ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 1.01.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Profile

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

