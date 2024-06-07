67,193 Shares in Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR) Acquired by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 67,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,651,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Procore Technologies by 6,823.1% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Procore Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Procore Technologies by 43,600.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 2,180 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Procore Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $242,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Procore Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $265,000. 81.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Procore Technologies Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE PCOR opened at $66.56 on Friday. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.11 and a 12 month high of $83.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.33 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.61.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Procore Technologies ( NYSE:PCOR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.15. Procore Technologies had a negative net margin of 13.64% and a negative return on equity of 8.25%. The firm had revenue of $269.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.13 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Procore Technologies news, insider Steven Scott Davis sold 57,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.11, for a total transaction of $4,561,957.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 167,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,289,609.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Procore Technologies news, insider Steven Scott Davis sold 57,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.11, for a total transaction of $4,561,957.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 167,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,289,609.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 68,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total transaction of $5,528,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 531,399 shares in the company, valued at $43,202,738.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 352,610 shares of company stock valued at $25,786,903. Company insiders own 29.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on PCOR. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Procore Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (down from $75.00) on shares of Procore Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Procore Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.67.

Procore Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Procore Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects.

