764,193 Shares in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) Bought by Capital Research Global Investors

Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in shares of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 764,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $47,831,000. Capital Research Global Investors owned about 1.53% of CBIZ at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CBIZ in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of CBIZ by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 905 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CBIZ during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in CBIZ during the 4th quarter valued at about $172,000. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC purchased a new stake in CBIZ during the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Get CBIZ alerts:

CBIZ Price Performance

CBIZ stock opened at $74.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 30.28 and a beta of 0.91. CBIZ, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.15 and a 52-week high of $80.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CBIZ ( NYSE:CBZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.03). CBIZ had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The firm had revenue of $494.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that CBIZ, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of CBIZ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CBIZ

CBIZ Company Profile

(Free Report)

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices segments. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CBIZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBIZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.