7,833 Shares in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Acquired by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 7,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPYV. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $109,990,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2,334.0% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,877,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,472,000 after buying an additional 1,800,505 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,124,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,421,000 after buying an additional 1,687,275 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 73,483,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,031,943,000 after buying an additional 1,485,730 shares during the period. Finally, First National Trust Co lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 159.5% during the fourth quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 2,299,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,249,000 after buying an additional 1,413,786 shares during the period.
SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Down 0.1 %
SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $49.23 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.57. The firm has a market cap of $21.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.81. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $39.51 and a twelve month high of $50.20.
About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF
SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.
