8,130 Shares in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Acquired by NEOS Investment Management LLC

NEOS Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 8,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 96.5% in the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 2,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invitation Homes in the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Ninepoint Partners LP purchased a new stake in Invitation Homes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its holdings in Invitation Homes by 1,590.8% in the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 5,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 5,536 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invitation Homes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $191,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INVH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Barclays cut their price target on Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Invitation Homes from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Raymond James raised their target price on Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Invitation Homes currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.12.

Insider Buying and Selling at Invitation Homes

In other news, CFO Jonathan S. Olsen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total transaction of $347,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,287,035.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Invitation Homes news, COO Charles D. Young sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total value of $174,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 275,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,594,065.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jonathan S. Olsen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total transaction of $347,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,287,035.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,200 shares of company stock worth $770,726. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Invitation Homes Price Performance

Shares of Invitation Homes stock opened at $34.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.08, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.08. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.49 and a 12 month high of $36.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.22). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 21.75% and a return on equity of 5.29%. The firm had revenue of $646.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.97 million. As a group, analysts predict that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Invitation Homes Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 128.74%.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

