8,423 Shares in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Purchased by NEOS Investment Management LLC

NEOS Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,423 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 6,210,347 shares of the airline’s stock worth $179,355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238,468 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at $29,789,000. Nuance Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at $24,404,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the third quarter valued at about $13,193,000. Finally, Provident Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Provident Trust Co. now owns 7,599,210 shares of the airline’s stock worth $219,465,000 after buying an additional 460,480 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.82% of the company’s stock.
Southwest Airlines Price Performance
Southwest Airlines stock opened at $27.85 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.73 and a 200-day moving average of $29.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.09. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52 week low of $21.91 and a 52 week high of $39.53.
Southwest Airlines Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 114.29%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms have weighed in on LUV. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $28.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.10.
Southwest Airlines Profile
Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.
