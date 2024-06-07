8,423 Shares in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Purchased by NEOS Investment Management LLC

NEOS Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,423 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 6,210,347 shares of the airline’s stock worth $179,355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238,468 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at $29,789,000. Nuance Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at $24,404,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the third quarter valued at about $13,193,000. Finally, Provident Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Provident Trust Co. now owns 7,599,210 shares of the airline’s stock worth $219,465,000 after buying an additional 460,480 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Southwest Airlines Price Performance

Southwest Airlines stock opened at $27.85 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.73 and a 200-day moving average of $29.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.09. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52 week low of $21.91 and a 52 week high of $39.53.

Southwest Airlines Dividend Announcement

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The airline reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $6.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.42 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 1.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 114.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on LUV. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $28.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.10.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on LUV

Southwest Airlines Profile

(Free Report)

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.