ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 3.15%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. ABM Industries updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.400-3.500 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $3.40-3.50 EPS.

ABM Industries Price Performance

ABM stock opened at $48.40 on Friday. ABM Industries has a 52-week low of $37.61 and a 52-week high of $53.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 1.16.

Get ABM Industries alerts:

Insider Transactions at ABM Industries

In other news, EVP Andrea R. Newborn sold 12,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $567,675.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,847 shares in the company, valued at $2,063,115. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Andrea R. Newborn sold 12,615 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $567,675.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,063,115. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Dean A. Chin sold 5,465 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.89, for a total value of $245,323.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,972 shares in the company, valued at $896,543.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,643 shares of company stock worth $1,055,490 over the last quarter. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About ABM Industries

ABM Industries Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of integrated facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Manufacturing & Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ABM Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABM Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.