Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) Forecasted to Post Q2 2025 Earnings of $2.13 Per Share

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report) – Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group boosted their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for Academy Sports and Outdoors in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 5th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst C. Fernandez now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.13 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.10. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Academy Sports and Outdoors’ current full-year earnings is $6.65 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Academy Sports and Outdoors’ Q3 2025 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.92 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $6.65 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $7.60 EPS.

Get Academy Sports and Outdoors alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $55.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target (up from $65.00) on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Monday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.88.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ ASO opened at $54.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a one year low of $42.83 and a one year high of $75.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 8.18, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.37.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.05). Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 28.99%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion.

Institutional Trading of Academy Sports and Outdoors

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 2.8% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 10,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the first quarter worth approximately $1,000,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 3.8% in the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the first quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management grew its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 125.5% during the 1st quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 6,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 3,873 shares during the period.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $72,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,870 shares in the company, valued at $472,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors

(Get Free Report)

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, and camping accessories and equipment,; fishing products, including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, gun safes, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.