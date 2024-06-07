Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) Stock Price Up 3.5%

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Free Report) shares were up 3.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.53 and last traded at $3.51. Approximately 78,596 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 1,586,910 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.39.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ADPT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $11.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.80.

The company has a market cap of $574.74 million, a P/E ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.13 and a 200 day moving average of $3.79.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.02. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 56.58% and a negative net margin of 123.24%. The business had revenue of $41.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.78 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.40) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADPT. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the first quarter valued at $46,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. bought a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, AXQ Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the third quarter worth about $58,000. 99.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunosequencing platform which combines a suite of proprietary chemistry, computational biology, and machine learning to generate clinical immunomics data to decode the adaptive immune system.

