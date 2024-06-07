AECOM (ACM) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 3rd

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 5th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the construction company on Friday, July 19th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd.

AECOM has a payout ratio of 17.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect AECOM to earn $5.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.5%.

Get AECOM alerts:

AECOM Trading Down 1.0 %

ACM opened at $85.35 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -948.23, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. AECOM has a one year low of $74.40 and a one year high of $98.72.

Insider Buying and Selling

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The construction company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. AECOM had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a positive return on equity of 22.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. Analysts predict that AECOM will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Douglas Stotlar sold 7,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.51, for a total value of $671,308.29. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,241,711.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on ACM shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on AECOM from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Barclays increased their target price on AECOM from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Citigroup increased their target price on AECOM from $107.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on AECOM from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on AECOM from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.25.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ACM

AECOM Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AECOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AECOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.