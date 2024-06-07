AECOM (ACM) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 3rd

Posted by on Jun 7th, 2024

AECOM (NYSE:ACMGet Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 5th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the construction company on Friday, July 19th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd.

AECOM has a payout ratio of 17.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect AECOM to earn $5.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.5%.

AECOM Trading Down 1.0 %

ACM opened at $85.35 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -948.23, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. AECOM has a one year low of $74.40 and a one year high of $98.72.

AECOM (NYSE:ACMGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The construction company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. AECOM had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a positive return on equity of 22.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. Analysts predict that AECOM will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Douglas Stotlar sold 7,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.51, for a total value of $671,308.29. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,241,711.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on ACM shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on AECOM from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Barclays increased their target price on AECOM from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Citigroup increased their target price on AECOM from $107.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on AECOM from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on AECOM from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.25.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ACM

AECOM Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

Featured Stories

Dividend History for AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Receive News & Ratings for AECOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AECOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.