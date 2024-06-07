Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

Shares of Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $19.22, but opened at $17.98. Akero Therapeutics shares last traded at $18.61, with a volume of 232,289 shares.

Specifically, COO Jonathan Young sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total transaction of $96,450.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 253,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,886,272.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 15,000 shares of company stock worth $319,100 over the last ninety days. 7.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Akero Therapeutics from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Akero Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $50.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Akero Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.13.

Akero Therapeutics Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 30.12, a quick ratio of 30.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.83 and a 200-day moving average of $22.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.67 and a beta of -0.31.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.87 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Akero Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Akero Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 2,366.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

Akero Therapeutics Company Profile

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of treatments for patients with serious metabolic diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), which is in Phase 3 clinical trials that protects against cellular stress and regulates the metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body for the treatment of biopsy-confirmed metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH) patients.

Featured Stories

