Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Major Shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria Sells 150,000 Shares of Stock

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria sold 150,000 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.21, for a total value of $631,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,005,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,281,374.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of ARE opened at $116.41 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $120.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $20.36 billion, a PE ratio of 108.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.12. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.73 and a fifty-two week high of $135.45.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This is an increase from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is 474.77%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,784,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,452,814,000 after acquiring an additional 156,643 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 4th quarter valued at $2,086,085,000. APG Asset Management US Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 7,216,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $914,860,000 after buying an additional 39,243 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,747,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $475,117,000 after buying an additional 32,122 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,654,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $265,674,000 after buying an additional 194,651 shares during the period. 96.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ARE shares. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.75.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

