Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Shares Purchased by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 30,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 369 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $3,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 5.5% in the third quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 2,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 340.9% in the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Callan Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 9,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,191,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 122.1% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 96.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ARE opened at $116.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $120.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.48. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.73 and a fifty-two week high of $135.45.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. This is a boost from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 485.98%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ARE shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alexandria Real Estate Equities presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.75.

In other news, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.21, for a total value of $631,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,005,077 shares in the company, valued at $25,281,374.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

