Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Stake Increased by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 30.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $1,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Align Technology by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 103,981 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,747,000 after purchasing an additional 10,598 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new stake in Align Technology in the third quarter valued at about $214,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Align Technology by 34.3% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,361 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,858,000 after buying an additional 2,389 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in Align Technology by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,444 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,357,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Align Technology by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 405,855 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $123,916,000 after acquiring an additional 4,560 shares in the last quarter. 88.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Align Technology Stock Up 0.6 %

Align Technology stock opened at $257.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $287.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $279.78. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $176.34 and a 52-week high of $413.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.42, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.62.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $997.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $971.97 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 11.80%. Research analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

ALGN has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Align Technology from $333.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $375.00 target price (up from $355.00) on shares of Align Technology in a report on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Align Technology from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $344.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Monday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Align Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $353.00.

Align Technology Profile

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

