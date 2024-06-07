Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) Trading Down 3.2%

Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Free Report) shares dropped 3.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $26.19 and last traded at $26.37. Approximately 74,641 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 362,485 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on ALKT. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Alkami Technology from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. TheStreet raised Alkami Technology from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Alkami Technology from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alkami Technology in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Alkami Technology from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.90.

Get Alkami Technology alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on ALKT

Alkami Technology Stock Down 0.4 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.82 and a beta of 0.46.

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $76.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.57 million. Alkami Technology had a negative net margin of 20.42% and a negative return on equity of 15.31%. Alkami Technology’s revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alkami Technology, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Alkami Technology

In related news, insider Stephen Bohanon sold 29,052 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total value of $668,777.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 434,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,009,625.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Stephen Bohanon sold 29,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total value of $668,777.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 434,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,009,625.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO W Bryan Hill sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total value of $2,880,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 505,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,569,257.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,788,946 shares of company stock worth $47,534,829 in the last 90 days. 38.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alkami Technology

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALKT. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Alkami Technology by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 91,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Alkami Technology by 10.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,244,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,900,000 after purchasing an additional 217,123 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Alkami Technology by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 301,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,490,000 after purchasing an additional 19,324 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alkami Technology in the 3rd quarter worth $5,484,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alkami Technology by 1.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,182,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,542,000 after buying an additional 21,086 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.97% of the company’s stock.

About Alkami Technology

(Get Free Report)

Alkami Technology, Inc offers cloud-based digital banking solutions in the United States. The company's Alkami Platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, and multi-tenant architecture.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alkami Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkami Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.