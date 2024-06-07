Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 353,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,643 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $18,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Alliant Energy in the third quarter valued at $243,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Alliant Energy by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 65,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Alliant Energy by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 27,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 3,663 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Alliant Energy by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,055,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,569,000 after acquiring an additional 41,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in Alliant Energy by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 18,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Alliant Energy Stock Performance

Shares of LNT opened at $50.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Alliant Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $45.15 and a 52-week high of $56.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.85. The company has a market capitalization of $12.96 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.57.

Alliant Energy Announces Dividend

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.62. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Alliant Energy Co. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LNT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Alliant Energy from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $48.50 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.38.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

