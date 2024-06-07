Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 5,374 Shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lessened its position in shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,374 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.09% of Simply Good Foods worth $3,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SMPL. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 20,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT increased its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 11,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Simply Good Foods by 103.1% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 121.5% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Simply Good Foods alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SMPL shares. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Simply Good Foods from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Simply Good Foods from $48.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Simply Good Foods in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Simply Good Foods in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.29.

Simply Good Foods Stock Performance

Shares of SMPL stock opened at $37.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 4.20. The Simply Good Foods Company has a one year low of $30.00 and a one year high of $43.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.65.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 10.12%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Simply Good Foods news, Director James D. White sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total transaction of $152,680.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $649,920.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 10.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Simply Good Foods Profile

(Free Report)

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer-packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, protein chips, and recipes under the Atkins and Quest brand names.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Simply Good Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simply Good Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.