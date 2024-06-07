Allianz Asset Management GmbH Takes Position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 73,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,096,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.06% of Comerica as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Comerica by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 203,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,348,000 after buying an additional 31,125 shares in the last quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Comerica in the 4th quarter worth about $679,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new position in Comerica in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,068,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica during the fourth quarter valued at about $891,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Comerica by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 47,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,673,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CMA opened at $48.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.12 and its 200-day moving average is $51.80. Comerica Incorporated has a twelve month low of $37.40 and a twelve month high of $57.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 1.25.

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $807.57 million. Comerica had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 16.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Comerica Incorporated will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.46%.

CMA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Comerica in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Comerica from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. UBS Group cut their target price on Comerica from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Comerica from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Comerica from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Comerica presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.50.

In related news, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 7,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.59, for a total transaction of $382,381.89. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,236 shares in the company, valued at $380,541.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, payment solutions, card services, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

