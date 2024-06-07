Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Tairen Capital Ltd

Tairen Capital Ltd decreased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 97.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,054 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 249,404 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 0.1% of Tairen Capital Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Tairen Capital Ltd’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 227,317,469 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,746,764,000 after purchasing an additional 12,070,681 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,441,917,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Alphabet by 3.7% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 67,684,197 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,857,154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,416,328 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 45,220,857 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,316,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,910,194 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,876,605,000 after acquiring an additional 874,919 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GOOGL. Roth Mkm raised their target price on Alphabet from $164.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $173.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Alphabet from $160.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $176.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.11, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $165.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.29. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.35 and a 12-month high of $178.77.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.04 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is 12.27%.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total value of $41,853.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,296,187.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.78, for a total value of $3,347,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,310,191 shares in the company, valued at $343,710,216.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 300 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total transaction of $41,853.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,296,187.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 157,758 shares of company stock worth $25,580,826. 11.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

