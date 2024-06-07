Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) Stock Price Down 2.7%

Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Free Report) was down 2.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $7.15 and last traded at $7.18. Approximately 196,126 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 4,678,175 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.38.

ALT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities cut their target price on Altimmune from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Altimmune in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Altimmune from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Altimmune in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.25.

Altimmune Trading Down 7.8 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.51.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter. Altimmune had a negative net margin of 22,645.37% and a negative return on equity of 46.96%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.40) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Altimmune, Inc. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Altimmune in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Altimmune during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Altimmune in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Altimmune in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co purchased a new position in shares of Altimmune in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for obesity and liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate, pemvidutide, a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of obesity and metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis.

