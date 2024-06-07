ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) Insider Jaume Pons Sells 20,000 Shares

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Free Report) insider Jaume Pons sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.43, for a total value of $168,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 604,205 shares in the company, valued at $5,093,448.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Jaume Pons also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 6th, Jaume Pons sold 20,000 shares of ALX Oncology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.92, for a total value of $318,400.00.

On Tuesday, April 16th, Jaume Pons sold 50,000 shares of ALX Oncology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total value of $710,000.00.

On Thursday, April 4th, Jaume Pons sold 20,000 shares of ALX Oncology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.15, for a total value of $223,000.00.

ALX Oncology Stock Performance

Shares of ALXO opened at $9.28 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.78 and a 200 day moving average of $13.44. ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.94 and a fifty-two week high of $17.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 5.21 and a quick ratio of 5.21.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALX Oncology ( NASDAQ:ALXO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.16. Analysts forecast that ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. will post -2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ALXO. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price (up from $10.00) on shares of ALX Oncology in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of ALX Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Redmile Group LLC boosted its stake in ALX Oncology by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 4,326,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,241,000 after purchasing an additional 667,245 shares during the period. Vestal Point Capital LP bought a new position in ALX Oncology in the 4th quarter worth about $24,643,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in ALX Oncology by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,566,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,466,000 after purchasing an additional 64,055 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of ALX Oncology during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,048,000. Finally, abrdn plc bought a new stake in shares of ALX Oncology during the 4th quarter valued at about $986,000. Institutional investors own 97.97% of the company’s stock.

ALX Oncology Company Profile

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Evorpacept, a CD47 blocking therapeutic biologic in development as a combination therapy with other anti-cancer agents, including ASPEN-06, under Phase 2 clinical study for treating Gastric/GEJ cancer; ASPEN-07, under Phase 1 clinical study for treating urothelial cancer; and ASPEN-03 and ASPEN-04, both under Phase 2 clinical study for treating head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

