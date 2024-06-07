Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC

Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,403 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 1.9% of Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,234 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 2,562 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Socha Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Socha Financial Group LLC now owns 1,991 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,985 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veery Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Veery Capital LLC now owns 5,890 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $185.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.35 and a 1 year high of $191.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.14.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 6.38%. The business had revenue of $143.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Maxim Group cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $318.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $224.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,600 shares in the company, valued at $23,868,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.44, for a total transaction of $3,771,048.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,025,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $367,480,955.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,600 shares in the company, valued at $23,868,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 65,838 shares of company stock worth $11,984,344. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Further Reading

