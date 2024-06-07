American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) EVP Antonio P. Smyth Sells 4,898 Shares of Stock

American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) EVP Antonio P. Smyth sold 4,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $440,820.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $580,140. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

Shares of American Electric Power stock opened at $88.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $87.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.18. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.38 and a 1-year high of $93.44. The company has a market cap of $46.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.53.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.02. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 14.60%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Electric Power

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.31%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 128,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,831,000 after purchasing an additional 7,014 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,651,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 70,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,037,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 54,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,716,000 after buying an additional 24,339 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on AEP. UBS Group lowered American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on American Electric Power from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Cfra reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 target price (up previously from $90.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on American Electric Power from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.57.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

