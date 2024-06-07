American Lithium (CVE:LI) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at National Bank Financial

American Lithium (CVE:LI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.
Separately, National Bankshares set a C$1.50 price objective on American Lithium and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on American Lithium
American Lithium Stock Performance
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director Andrew William Bowering acquired 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.71 per share, for a total transaction of C$106,500.00. Company insiders own 10.45% of the company’s stock.
About American Lithium
American Lithium Corp., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in the United States. It principally focuses on the TLC Lithium Project located in the town of Tonopah, Nevada; and the Falchani Lithium project and the Macusani Uranium project located in Puno, Peru.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than American Lithium
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- Novavax Stock’s Recent Surge and Future Potential
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- Investing in Biotech: High Risk for a Potentially High Reward
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- GameStop Stock Update: What’s Driving Today’s Prices?
Receive News & Ratings for American Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.