American Lithium (CVE:LI) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at National Bank Financial

American Lithium (CVE:LI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, National Bankshares set a C$1.50 price objective on American Lithium and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Get American Lithium alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on American Lithium

American Lithium Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

LI stock opened at C$0.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$199.63 million, a PE ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 2.36. American Lithium has a fifty-two week low of C$0.64 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 10.73 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.90 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.15.

In other news, Director Andrew William Bowering acquired 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.71 per share, for a total transaction of C$106,500.00. Company insiders own 10.45% of the company’s stock.

About American Lithium

(Get Free Report)

American Lithium Corp., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in the United States. It principally focuses on the TLC Lithium Project located in the town of Tonopah, Nevada; and the Falchani Lithium project and the Macusani Uranium project located in Puno, Peru.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.