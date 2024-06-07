American Lithium (NASDAQ:AMLI) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by National Bank Financial

American Lithium (NASDAQ:AMLI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at National Bank Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

NASDAQ AMLI opened at $0.67 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.85. The company has a market cap of $145.77 million, a PE ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 1.57. American Lithium has a 1-year low of $0.46 and a 1-year high of $2.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Smith Anglin Financial LLC lifted its position in American Lithium by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 161,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 12,272 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in American Lithium by 166.4% in the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 29,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 18,274 shares during the period. Clarity Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in American Lithium in the fourth quarter valued at $159,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in American Lithium by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,556,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,807,000 after buying an additional 891,959 shares during the last quarter. 7.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Lithium Corp., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in the United States. It principally focuses on the TLC Lithium Project located in the town of Tonopah, Nevada; and the Falchani Lithium project and the Macusani Uranium project located in Puno, Peru.

