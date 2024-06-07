American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) Sets New 52-Week High at $22.09

American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $22.09 and last traded at $22.02, with a volume of 414319 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.03.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AMSC shares. Roth Mkm raised their price target on American Superconductor from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Oppenheimer increased their target price on American Superconductor from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on American Superconductor from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st.

American Superconductor Price Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.56. The company has a market capitalization of $796.76 million, a P/E ratio of -55.23 and a beta of 2.08.

In other American Superconductor news, CEO Daniel P. Mcgahn sold 20,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total value of $304,684.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,057,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,666,533.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 29,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total transaction of $429,780.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 348,136 shares in the company, valued at $5,159,375.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel P. Mcgahn sold 20,559 shares of American Superconductor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total value of $304,684.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,057,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,666,533.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Superconductor

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of American Superconductor in the third quarter worth $1,290,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of American Superconductor by 640,100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,608 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 25,604 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of American Superconductor by 58.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 873,006 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,591,000 after acquiring an additional 323,472 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of American Superconductor by 172.5% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 122,120 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 77,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in American Superconductor during the third quarter worth about $5,291,000. Institutional investors own 52.28% of the company’s stock.

About American Superconductor

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Grid and Wind. The Grid segment offers products and services that enable electric utilities, industrial facilities, and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power under the Gridtec Solutions brand; and engineering planning services.

Featured Articles

