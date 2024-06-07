AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Stock Position Raised by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 67.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,930 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 11,683 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $4,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AMETEK during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in AMETEK during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in AMETEK in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

Get AMETEK alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of AMETEK from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on AMETEK from $173.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of AMETEK in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of AMETEK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AMETEK presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.64.

AMETEK Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of AME opened at $168.89 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $173.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $39.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.68, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.20. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $136.89 and a 52-week high of $186.32.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.05. AMETEK had a net margin of 19.57% and a return on equity of 17.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.68%.

Insider Activity

In other AMETEK news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.59, for a total transaction of $252,826.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,066,271.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other AMETEK news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,470 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total value of $250,194.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,467,579.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.59, for a total value of $252,826.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,066,271.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,941 shares of company stock valued at $6,992,804 over the last 90 days. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About AMETEK

(Free Report)

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.