Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of $4.81 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair cut their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Amgen in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 5th. William Blair analyst M. Phipps now forecasts that the medical research company will earn $4.81 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $4.82. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Amgen’s current full-year earnings is $19.47 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Amgen’s Q2 2025 earnings at $5.19 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $5.24 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $3.91 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $18.03 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $17.72 EPS.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by $0.20. Amgen had a return on equity of 156.21% and a net margin of 12.74%. The business had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.98 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on Amgen in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Amgen from $332.00 to $328.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Amgen from $271.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $284.00 to $307.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Amgen from $336.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $305.65.

Amgen Price Performance

AMGN stock opened at $305.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.96. Amgen has a one year low of $215.32 and a one year high of $329.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $289.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $287.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.98 billion, a PE ratio of 43.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amgen

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its position in Amgen by 8.5% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 86,987 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $24,732,000 after acquiring an additional 6,798 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 767,943 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $219,494,000 after purchasing an additional 14,557 shares in the last quarter. Granite Group Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Granite Group Advisors LLC now owns 5,765 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Motiv8 Investments LLC raised its position in Amgen by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Motiv8 Investments LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Amgen in the first quarter worth $3,744,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.09, for a total transaction of $662,811.53. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,883 shares in the company, valued at $3,094,268.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

