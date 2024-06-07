AMP Limited (AMPPB) to Issue Interim Dividend of $2.03 on June 16th

AMP Limited (ASX:AMPPB – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, June 5th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 16th will be given a dividend of 2.033 per share on Sunday, June 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th.
AMP Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 746.46.
AMP Company Profile
