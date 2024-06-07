Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 125,399 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the previous session’s volume of 244,774 shares.The stock last traded at $34.43 and had previously closed at $34.44.

Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $723.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.81.

Get Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 663,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,215,000 after buying an additional 5,552 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 67.7% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 274,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,003,000 after acquiring an additional 110,801 shares in the last quarter. Q3 Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $5,697,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 97.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 148,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,408,000 after purchasing an additional 73,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 135,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after buying an additional 1,899 shares during the period.

About Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF

The Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (BLOK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed portfolio mainly consisting of global equities focusing on blockchain technology. BLOK was launched on Jan 16, 2018 and is managed by Amplify.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.