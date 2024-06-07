Analysts Issue Forecasts for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc.’s FY2026 Earnings (NYSE:PBH)

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research decreased their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research note issued on Tuesday, June 4th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the company will post earnings of $4.73 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.76. The consensus estimate for Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s current full-year earnings is $4.42 per share.
Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.12). Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 18.60% and a return on equity of 13.48%. The firm had revenue of $277.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.
PBH opened at $64.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 3.20. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $56.25 and a fifty-two week high of $75.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $68.04 and its 200 day moving average is $65.73. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.50.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atria Investments Inc purchased a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,246,000. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 5,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 80,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,874,000 after purchasing an additional 13,760 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $246,000. 99.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.
