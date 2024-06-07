Analysts Issue Forecasts for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc.’s FY2026 Earnings (NYSE:PBH)

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research decreased their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research note issued on Tuesday, June 4th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the company will post earnings of $4.73 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.76. The consensus estimate for Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s current full-year earnings is $4.42 per share.

Get Prestige Consumer Healthcare alerts:

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.12). Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 18.60% and a return on equity of 13.48%. The firm had revenue of $277.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on PBH. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.25.

View Our Latest Analysis on Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Stock Up 0.0 %

PBH opened at $64.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 3.20. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $56.25 and a fifty-two week high of $75.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $68.04 and its 200 day moving average is $65.73. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atria Investments Inc purchased a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,246,000. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 5,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 80,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,874,000 after purchasing an additional 13,760 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $246,000. 99.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Prestige Consumer Healthcare

(Get Free Report)

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.