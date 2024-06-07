Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Purchased by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in AON were worth $3,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AON. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in AON in the third quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in AON in the third quarter valued at approximately $400,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in AON by 7.5% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in AON by 2.2% in the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 1,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in shares of AON by 11.2% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 7,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,578,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AON opened at $285.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.12 billion, a PE ratio of 22.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.91. Aon plc has a 52-week low of $268.06 and a 52-week high of $347.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $296.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $306.35.

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.86 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. AON had a negative return on equity of 1,083.00% and a net margin of 19.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 15.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were issued a $0.675 dividend. This is a boost from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. AON’s payout ratio is 21.16%.

In other AON news, Director Lester B. Knight purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $276.61 per share, for a total transaction of $2,766,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 139,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,448,790. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AON has been the topic of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of AON from $294.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of AON from $325.00 to $315.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $311.00 price objective on shares of AON in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of AON from $325.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of AON from $326.00 to $312.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AON has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $321.86.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

