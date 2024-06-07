Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) Shares Bought by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Apogee Enterprises were worth $926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Apogee Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Apogee Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Apogee Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Apogee Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Apogee Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at about $231,000. 94.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apogee Enterprises alerts:

Apogee Enterprises Stock Performance

Shares of APOG opened at $61.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 1.05. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.88 and a 1 year high of $67.92.

Apogee Enterprises Announces Dividend

Apogee Enterprises ( NASDAQ:APOG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $361.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.84 million. Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 7.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. Apogee Enterprises’s payout ratio is 22.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Apogee Enterprises news, Director Lloyd Emerson Johnson sold 24,000 shares of Apogee Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.13, for a total transaction of $1,515,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,413.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Lloyd Emerson Johnson sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.13, for a total value of $1,515,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,413.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ty R. Silberhorn sold 10,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.10, for a total value of $673,844.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,991,858.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,252 shares of company stock worth $4,786,214 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apogee Enterprises Company Profile

(Free Report)

Apogee Enterprises, Inc provides architectural products and services for enclosing buildings, and glass and acrylic products used for preservation, protection, and enhanced viewing in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical (LSO).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apogee Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apogee Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.