Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC’s Largest Position

Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,938 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,727 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 4.8% of Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Insight Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,969 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,548 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 1,954.8% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 480,552 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $82,270,000 after purchasing an additional 457,165 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 173,422 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $29,692,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 1,803,224 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $308,730,000 after purchasing an additional 60,162 shares in the last quarter. 60.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Insider Activity at Apple

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.40, for a total transaction of $951,809.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,278 shares in the company, valued at $5,574,531.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.40, for a total transaction of $951,809.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,278 shares in the company, valued at $5,574,531.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 99,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.03, for a total transaction of $16,864,085.49. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,377,407 shares in the company, valued at $574,260,512.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 346,270 shares of company stock worth $60,880,196. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AAPL. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Apple from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $216.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Apple presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.59.

Read Our Latest Report on Apple

Apple Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of AAPL opened at $194.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.25. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $164.07 and a 12-month high of $199.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $179.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $183.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $90.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.37 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.31% and a return on equity of 148.33%. Apple’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $110.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Apple Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.55%.

Apple Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.