Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) Shares Sold by Capital International Investors

Capital International Investors lowered its stake in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,026,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,944 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors’ holdings in Arcosa were worth $84,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ACA. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Arcosa by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 374,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,972,000 after acquiring an additional 56,451 shares in the last quarter. Crestline Management LP increased its stake in Arcosa by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Crestline Management LP now owns 219,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,164,000 after buying an additional 16,018 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Arcosa by 103,450.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 2,069 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Arcosa by 112.4% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 31,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,563,000 after buying an additional 16,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Arcosa in the 4th quarter valued at about $577,000. 90.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Arcosa from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Arcosa from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

Arcosa Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ACA opened at $84.83 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $83.33 and a 200-day moving average of $81.38. The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 29.21 and a beta of 0.77. Arcosa, Inc. has a one year low of $61.98 and a one year high of $89.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.21. Arcosa had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The business had revenue of $598.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $580.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Arcosa, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arcosa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Kerry S. Cole sold 10,978 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.71, for a total transaction of $973,858.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,643,530.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Arcosa Profile

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, engineered structures, and transportation markets in the United States. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products.

