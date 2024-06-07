Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) Trading Down 2.6%

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 2.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $24.57 and last traded at $24.63. 50,155 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 1,339,297 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.29.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ARWR shares. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.89.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.47.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.96). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 163.32% and a negative return on equity of 140.72%. The firm’s revenue was down 100.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Hongbo Lu bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.50 per share, for a total transaction of $27,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 33,680 shares in the company, valued at $926,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Victoria Vakiener sold 1,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.31, for a total value of $41,934.69. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,205 shares in the company, valued at $704,078.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Hongbo Lu bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.50 per share, for a total transaction of $27,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 33,680 shares in the company, valued at $926,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,404,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $354,756,000 after buying an additional 1,731,974 shares in the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 657.1% during the first quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,555,555 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $244,689,000 after acquiring an additional 7,425,555 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 58.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,308,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $115,780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584,425 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,443,038 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,644,000 after purchasing an additional 214,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,451,000. 62.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes Plozasiran, which is in Phase 2b and one Phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia, mixed dyslipidemia, and chylomicronemia syndrome; Zodasiran that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia and hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-PNPLA3, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; ARO-RAGE that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MUC5AC, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive pulmonary diseases.

