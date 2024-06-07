Associated Banc Corp Has $77.95 Million Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Associated Banc Corp boosted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 513,007 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,791 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 2.7% of Associated Banc Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $77,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 277 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Strid Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 299,959 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $90,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,600 shares in the company, valued at $23,868,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $90,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,600 shares in the company, valued at $23,868,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.44, for a total transaction of $3,771,048.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,025,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $367,480,955.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 65,838 shares of company stock worth $11,984,344. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $185.00 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.35 and a 12 month high of $191.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $182.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.39. The company has a market cap of $1.93 trillion, a PE ratio of 51.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $143.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.65 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 6.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective (up previously from $205.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.40.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

