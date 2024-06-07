AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) Trading 6.5% Higher

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 6.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.37 and last traded at $9.23. 2,216,463 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 6,945,162 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.67.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ASTS. UBS Group initiated coverage on AST SpaceMobile in a report on Friday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $7.40 to $12.90 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.60 and a 200 day moving average of $3.86. The company has a quick ratio of 7.51, a current ratio of 7.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that AST SpaceMobile, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASTS. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 22,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 5,740 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in AST SpaceMobile in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new stake in AST SpaceMobile during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Rathbones Group PLC bought a new position in AST SpaceMobile during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, BNP Paribas acquired a new position in shares of AST SpaceMobile in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. 60.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AST SpaceMobile, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides access to a space-based cellular broadband network for smartphones in the United States. Its SpaceMobile service provides cellular broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

