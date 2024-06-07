Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) CEO Scott Farquhar Sells 8,241 Shares of Stock

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.52, for a total transaction of $1,298,122.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 127,461 shares in the company, valued at $20,077,656.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Scott Farquhar also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, May 30th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $1,326,801.00.
- On Friday, May 24th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.05, for a total transaction of $1,401,382.05.
- On Friday, May 17th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.34, for a total transaction of $1,494,422.94.
- On Friday, May 3rd, Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.51, for a total transaction of $1,512,305.91.
- On Monday, April 29th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.14, for a total transaction of $1,459,810.74.
- On Wednesday, April 24th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.71, for a total transaction of $1,645,810.11.
- On Monday, April 22nd, Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.35, for a total transaction of $1,593,397.35.
- On Friday, April 12th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.36, for a total transaction of $1,708,853.76.
- On Thursday, March 28th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.67, for a total transaction of $1,604,275.47.
- On Friday, March 22nd, Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.73, for a total transaction of $1,588,287.93.
Shares of NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $163.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Atlassian Co. has a 52-week low of $154.02 and a 52-week high of $258.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $183.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $204.40.
TEAM has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Atlassian from $280.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Atlassian from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Atlassian from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $235.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atlassian presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.22.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 120.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,429 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 2,418 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,613 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,751,000 after buying an additional 2,808 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,081 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,047,000 after buying an additional 4,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.03% of the company’s stock.
Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.
