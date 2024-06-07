Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) Trading Up 7%

Shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) shot up 7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $119.45 and last traded at $119.09. 82,738 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 611,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at $111.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ACLS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley Financial lowered their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $169.00.

Axcelis Technologies Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 2.87.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.31. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 22.16% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company had revenue of $252.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.55 million. On average, analysts forecast that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director John T. Kurtzweil sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.42, for a total transaction of $137,304.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,146 shares in the company, valued at $3,792,565.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Axcelis Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Axcelis Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,105,000. Reinhart Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $37,871,000. Jackson Square Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Axcelis Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $42,892,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,304,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $480,040,000 after purchasing an additional 263,604 shares during the period. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new position in Axcelis Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,425,000. Institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

Featured Stories

