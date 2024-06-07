Bank of America Upgrades Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) to Buy

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $87.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock, up from their previous price target of $71.00. Bank of America‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 22.45% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Skechers U.S.A. in a research report on Monday, April 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.42.

Get Skechers U.S.A. alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SKX

Skechers U.S.A. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SKX opened at $71.05 on Friday. Skechers U.S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $45.58 and a fifty-two week high of $72.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.21 and its 200 day moving average is $61.94. The company has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.39.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The textile maker reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.23. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 7.17%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Skechers U.S.A. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 30,339 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total transaction of $1,854,016.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,114,369.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 30,339 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total transaction of $1,854,016.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,114,369.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Michael Greenberg sold 25,282 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total value of $1,544,983.02. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 123,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,543,479.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 82,337 shares of company stock valued at $5,035,142. 24.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Skechers U.S.A.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKX. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 6,521.5% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,456,599 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $90,804,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434,601 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Skechers U.S.A. in the fourth quarter worth $75,194,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 371.8% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 758,469 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $47,282,000 after purchasing an additional 597,702 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 72.8% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,311,246 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $64,185,000 after purchasing an additional 552,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 138.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 770,710 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $37,726,000 after purchasing an additional 447,192 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

About Skechers U.S.A.

(Get Free Report)

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer segments. It offers footwear under Skechers Hands Free Slip-ins, Skechers Arch Fit, and Skechers Air-Cooled Memory Foam brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Skechers U.S.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skechers U.S.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.