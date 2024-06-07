Bank of Nova Scotia Acquires 14,513 Shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Free Report) by 16.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,460 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 14,513 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $1,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Sunrun by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,405,097 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $243,728,000 after acquiring an additional 126,321 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 35.9% in the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 14,182,106 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $178,127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,748,696 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its position in Sunrun by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 10,593,210 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $133,051,000 after purchasing an additional 324,272 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Sunrun by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,137,991 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $89,653,000 after buying an additional 416,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Sunrun by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,781,951 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $54,617,000 after buying an additional 179,688 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Sunrun alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Sunrun

In related news, CRO Paul S. Dickson sold 14,945 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total transaction of $180,386.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 283,772 shares in the company, valued at $3,425,128.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Sunrun news, Director Alan Ferber purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.73 per share, with a total value of $97,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,300. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Paul S. Dickson sold 14,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total value of $180,386.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 283,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,425,128.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 253,062 shares of company stock valued at $3,057,349 in the last 90 days. 3.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sunrun Price Performance

NASDAQ RUN opened at $14.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.31. Sunrun Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.43 and a 52-week high of $23.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.53. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 2.65.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The energy company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $458.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.38 million. Sunrun had a negative net margin of 68.22% and a negative return on equity of 3.58%. The firm’s revenue was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.12) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Sunrun Inc. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Sunrun from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Sunrun from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price target (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.21.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Sunrun

Sunrun Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.