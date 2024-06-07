Bank of Nova Scotia Acquires 15,670 Shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 46.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,283 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,670 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in EQT were worth $1,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EQT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in EQT by 8.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,899,640 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,822,027,000 after acquiring an additional 3,539,661 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of EQT by 61.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,687,594 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $798,923,000 after purchasing an additional 7,526,875 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in EQT by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,865,008 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $149,421,000 after buying an additional 519,294 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in EQT by 8.9% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,657,338 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $148,415,000 after buying an additional 300,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in EQT by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,534,575 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $136,658,000 after acquiring an additional 380,564 shares during the last quarter. 90.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EQT alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on EQT. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of EQT from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 5th. TD Cowen started coverage on EQT in a report on Friday, April 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded EQT to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of EQT from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of EQT in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, EQT currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.24.

Insider Buying and Selling at EQT

In other EQT news, EVP William E. Jordan sold 35,000 shares of EQT stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.72, for a total transaction of $1,425,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 456,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,602,402.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP William E. Jordan sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.72, for a total transaction of $1,425,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 456,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,602,402.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lesley Evancho sold 46,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total value of $1,935,840.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 160,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,642,900.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EQT Stock Down 0.7 %

EQT stock opened at $40.66 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $17.96 billion, a PE ratio of 29.46 and a beta of 1.06. EQT Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.07 and a fifty-two week high of $45.23.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. EQT had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 4.57%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. EQT’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that EQT Co. will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

EQT Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.1575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.65%.

EQT Profile

(Free Report)

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.