Bank of Nova Scotia Boosts Holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 31.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,615 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,521 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $2,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DGX. Czech National Bank lifted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 19,692 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,715,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 1,909 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,171 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 33,417 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,608,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Quest Diagnostics Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSE:DGX opened at $142.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.90. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a twelve month low of $119.59 and a twelve month high of $145.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.48.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.04 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is currently 38.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DGX. Leerink Partnrs restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. SVB Leerink began coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Quest Diagnostics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.67.

Read Our Latest Report on DGX

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Karthik Kuppusamy sold 1,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $246,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,435 shares in the company, valued at $1,880,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.